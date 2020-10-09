Family of murdered mother and daughter from Burnley pay emotional tribute

The family of a mother and daughter murdered in Reedley, Burnley, have said they are "shaken to their core with grief".

Dr Samann Mir Sacharvi, 49, and a girl, believed to be her daughter Vian Mangrio, 14, were found dead at their home on Colne Road on Thursday October 1.

A post-mortem investigation found Dr Sacharvi had died as a result of pressure to her neck, Miss Mangrio has not yet been formally identified and an investigation is ongoing to establish her cause of death.

A 51-year-old man has been charged by police with two offences of murder and another offence of arson being reckless as to whether life is endangered.

A 44-year-old woman from Burnley arrested yesterday (Thursday, October 8) on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and aiding and abetting murder remains in custody.

Dr Sacharvi's family said: "We have been shaken to our core with grief. We didn't expect such bright and vibrant lights to go out so soon.

"The world has lost two beautiful, kind, warm and compassionate people, always smiling and ready to help others. We will always cherish their beautiful memories and celebrate their life."

Vian's father said that it was her dream to go to Cambridge University. Credit: Family Photo

Vian's father, Dr Shaukat Mangrio, said: "Vian was a loving, caring, intelligent and gifted child. She had a bright future, which sadly has been cut short. She was a young lady with a beautiful smile; she was vibrant and lit up a room when she entered it; she had a zest for life, fashion, art and passion to pursue a career in law.

"It was her dream to gain admission to Cambridge University and I have no doubt she would have achieved this goal and much more. I am deeply saddened and heartbroken that she is no more amongst us and unable to pursue a life she deserved.

"I miss my Vian, whose company I adored and would never tire of; there was no joy beyond this. She was an innocent child, pure and full of hope, for whom I lived for; she was my friend, my life, my everything."