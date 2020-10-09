Family pay tribute to Rochdale man who died after being hit by car

The family and a close friend of a man who died in Rochdale after being hit by a car have paid tribute to him.

Ammar Terbeche was found dead by The Esplanade shortly after 3am on 20 September, with police saying he was left lying in the road after being assaulted by three men, he was then hit by a car a "short time later".

A 27-year-old man has been charged with the manslaughter of Mr Terbeche.

Paying tribute to Ammar his family and close friend said: "He was very respectful, very humble, very sincere and very caring. Humility was his forte.

"He had strong faith and firm beliefs. He was a simple person who lived a simple life. He went out of his way to help everyone without expecting anything in return.

"He was a decent young man who loved learning. He was very happy and settled here in Rochdale. He was a graduate and was preparing to enrol for a master’s degree. Over the years I had known him, I never heard him swear or say anything bad to anyone."

They added that the whole community is devastated by the loss of Ammar.