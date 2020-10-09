A former army captain has been jailed for a "disgusting, opportunist attack" on a 14-year-old whilst she slept on a train.

Michael Hunt, 58 from Formby, was found guilty of sexually assaulting the teenager after being caught molesting the girl by the train's guard.

A BTP spokesman said the guard saw Hunt change seats to be opposite the teen and then move towards her as she slept.

Hunt denied the charges against him but was found guilty following a two day trial at Liverpool Crown Court in August.

He has been sentenced to 10 months in jail and placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

DC Dom Wilcox, British Transport Police, said: "This was a disgusting, opportunist attack on a young girl who was making her way home after a day out with friends. To deny the offence and put his victim through the further distress of a trial was cowardly. "Hunt’s victim was left deeply traumatised by what he did. She should have been able to travel in safety without falling victim to Hunt’s vile and unwanted behaviour."