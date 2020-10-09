Greater Manchester Night Time Economy Adviser has said the government's financial package doesn't go far enough.

Reacting to the government's announcement that workers will be paid 67% of their wages if they cannot work because of a local lockdown, Sacha Lord said that he is "bemused" that the money will not be available until November 1.

Tighter lockdown measures are expected to be announced for most of Northern England on Monday as coronavirus rates continue to climb.

The government closed entry to the current furlough scheme at the end of July, meaning that if hospitality venues in the North of England close on Monday workers wouldn't be able to access support for three weeks.

Mr Lord said in a statement: "At last they've listened to the Northern leaders and the calls for an extension to furlough.

"We have always said we will support restrictions where financial help is in place, and now we can at least work with operators to ensure they are looked after."

He continued: "If the North locks down on Monday, that appears to be three weeks without any financial support. These same operators were told by the PM only last month to take employees off furlough and to 'get back to work'. It's a kick in the teeth, but at this point, not unexpected.

"It's clear that they've scrambled around as a result of the backlash yesterday and straight-talking from our Mayor, Andy Burnham, but going forward the Government must improve their strategies, planning and communications and announce packages at the same time as restrictions.

"To continually announce closures, with zero regard for the businesses, and no information about financial support until days later is, at best, cruel."

Mr Lord also said that he was worried for freelancers in the hospitality sector who have been unable to access furlough as they have not had any work since March.