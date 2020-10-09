Kitten found on John Lennon Drive named after former Beatle by RSPCA

A kitten which was found in John Lennon Drive in Liverpool has been named Lennon by the RSPCA - on what would have been the music legend’s 80th birthday.

The four-week-old ginger tabby was found alone by students on Thursday - they took him home wrapped in a blanket and called the RSPCA for help.

RSPCA animal rescuer Anthony Joynes was sent to collect the cat and when he found out where the feline was found, The Beatles fan decided it was only right to call him Lennon.

Mr Joynes also went to see if he could find any other kittens near to where Lennon had been found, but there were no signs of any others.

Anthony said: "I am not sure if the kitten was abandoned or maybe he is semi-feral and had lost his mum or whether he had got lost from his home - but he was frightened and probably wouldn’t have survived the night if he was not found so I am grateful to the students for contacting us.

"He was far too young to be away from his mum on his own and if he has been rehomed by a breeder then it was far too early - and he definitely shouldn't have been let out on his own at such a young age."

Lennon is now being cared for at the Wirral-based branch and if an owner is not found he will be rehomed.