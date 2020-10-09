Man charged with murdering mother and daughter in Burnley

A man has been charged with murdering a mother and her daughter in Burnley.

The bodies of Dr Saman Mir Sacharvi, 49, and a girl, believed to be her 14-year-old daughter, Vian Mangrio, were found at their home in Reedley, on October 1.

Shabaz Khan, 51, of Ribble Avenue, Burnley, has been charged with two offences of murder and a further offence of arson being reckless as to whether life is endangered. He is due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates' Court today (Friday, October 9).

A 44-year-old woman from Burnley arrested earlier today on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and aiding and abetting murder remains in custody.

Dr Sacharvi died as a result of pressure to the neck and she had also suffered an assault.

The second body has yet to be formally identified but is believed to be Vian Mangrio. The post-mortem investigation remains ongoing for her and no cause of death established, though we can confirm she was found badly burnt inside the address.

Det Supt Jon Holmes, Head of Major Crime at Lancashire Police, said: