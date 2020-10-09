Manx Health Minister leads Isle of Man honours list for COVID efforts

The Isle of Man’s Health and Social Care Minister, David Ashford MHK, has been awarded an MBE in Her Majesty’s 2020 Birthday Honours List.

Minister Ashford has been at the forefront of the pandemic on the Isle of Man from the start, making island-wide decisions in the Council of Ministers and leading various press briefings.

He has been awarded for his services to the Isle of Man during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Queen’s Birthday Honours list recognises doctors, nurses, fundraisers and volunteers who have made outstanding contributions to the UK’s coronavirus pandemic.

The list was due to be published in June, but was postponed to recognise those making incredible commitments to tackling the pandemic.

Six other members of the Manx community have also been honoured as listed below.

Mr Mark Kenyon MBE

For over 30 years, Mark Kenyon has responded to shouts as a volunteer member of the Ramsey Lifeboat team.

He has been a Coxswain for over 20 years and a regular trainer at the Ramsey RNLI Station.

For outstanding contribution to the RNLI in the Isle of Man, Mr Mark Kenyon is made an MBE in The Queen’s Birthday Honours List, 2020.

Mrs Thelma Lomax MBE

Thelma Lomax has spent the last thirty years fundraising and volunteering after founding Women’s Aid and its associated Refuge.

In that time, she has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for charities.

She is currently involved with Relate Isle of Man, the Manx Osteoporosis Society and Ellan Vannin Residential Home.

For outstanding contribution and service to Manx Charities, Mrs Thelma Lomax is awarded an MBE in The Queen’s Birthday Honours List, 2020.

Mrs Christine Carter BEM

For 35 years. Christine Carter has been a part of the Lacey and Lonan Anti-Cancer Association.

As a volunteer Chair and Secretary, she has raised around £200,000 for the charity with pop-up shops, charity dinners and choral concerts.

For services to the Laxey & Lonan Branch of the Isle of Man Anti-Cancer Association, The Queen has recognised Mrs Christine Carter with the award of a British Empire Medal in the Birthday Honours List, 2020.

Mr ‘Harry’ Owens BEM

For almost 40 years, Harry Owens has been the Isle of Man bee inspector.

In 2019, shortly after receiving a knee replacement, he spent over three weeks in Burundi teaching 200 local beekeepers how to care for bees, alongside teaching people how to make protective clothing and beehives.

For outstanding services to beekeeping, The Queen has recognised Mr Henry (Harry) Owens with the award of a British Empire Medal in the Birthday Honours List, 2020.

Mr Peter Duffy MBE

During the coronavirus pandemic, Peter Duffy was unable to continue his usual surgical work so instead he helped out wherever he could.

This included feeding and washing patients, serving meals, cleaning and changing beds and attending intensive care twice a day to help ventilated patients feel more comfortable.

He also sat with and read to end of life patients to comfort them in absence of their relatives.

For outstanding support to the Isle of Man during the COVID-19 Pandemic, Mr Peter Duffy is made an MBE in The Queen’s Birthday Honours List, 2020.

Mr Gareth Hinge MBE

During the coronavirus pandemic, Gareth organised a team of people to provide food and regular medicines to people in the north of the island.

Alongside fellow coaches at Ramsey Rugby Club, he united the club with the rest of the island to come to the aid of vulnerable people.

Once the team was assembled, he expanded the team to other volunteers from the wider community.

For outstanding community service on the Isle of Man during the COVID-19 Pandemic, Mr Gareth Hinge is made an MBE in The Queen’s Birthday Honours List, 2020.