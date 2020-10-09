Two men charged over Cheshire car thefts totalling £400,000

Two men from Greater Manchester have been charged by Cheshire Constabulary after an investigation into 22 car thefts in the county.

Mark Strutt, 42 from Stockport, and Alan Dunwoody, 37 from Wythenshawe, appeared at Warrington Magistrates Court, via video link, earlier today charged with conspiring to steal and conspiring to commit burglary.

They have both been remanded in custody and will appear at Chester Crown Court on November 6.

The two men were arrested in dawn raids carried out by police yesterday afternoon.

Police have said that 22 cars, with a total value of £400,000, have been stolen by the pair between August 2019 and September.

David Keane, police and crime commissioner for Cheshire, said: "Having your home broken into and your car stolen must be a deeply upsetting experience.

"I would like to thank the detectives and officers involved in this operation to protect Cheshire from organised crime, which is a key focus of my Police and Crime Plan.

"As the county’s police and crime commissioner, I know that Cheshire Constabulary does extensive work to stamp out organised crime, which has no place on our communities."