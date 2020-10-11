Members of the arts and music community in Liverpool will stage a socially-distant protest on Mathew Street later. The aim is to raise awareness of the sheer number of families who aren't getting financial help despite their industries being closed or severely restricted.

Organisers say they plan to fill the iconic Liverpool street with as many people as they can in a socially-distanced way, to send a message to Government that this is just one street worth of people and families affected by the coronavirus restrictions. The protest will begin at 2:30pm on Monday 12th October.