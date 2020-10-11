Police broke up a party of up to 100 students in Manchester, as the city faces looming new lockdown restrictions due to soaring virus infection rates.

Officers went to the address in Withington, an area in the south of the city popular with students, and found the large gathering of young people, some of whom appeared heavily intoxicated, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

The city, which has a very large student population, has among the highest rates of coronavirus infections in the UK.

Police issued seven fixed penalty notices (FPN) and a noise abatement order.

The FPNs were some of the more than 70 issued by GMP this weekend for breach of Covid-19 laws, the force said.

Also on Saturday, officers were called to a house party in Fallowfield, another area of south Manchester popular with students, where up to 20 people attempted to flee from the rear of the property.

Four FPNs were issued during this incident.

GMP also said a pub in Didsbury voluntarily closed on Friday evening after police and licensing officers from Manchester City Council attended following a report from the public of social-distancing rules being broken.

Further visits have taken place to ensure the pub is now compliant.

Elsewhere on Friday, also in Fallowfield, a member of the public called police at around 10.45pm after seeing a takeaway still serving customers - contravening 10pm curfew rules. An FPN was issued during this incident.

In Bolton, 28 FPNs were issued at nine separate locations on Friday for indoor gatherings breaching Government rules.

At one address in Farnworth on Saturday, five separate households were found to be mixing. Seven FPNs were issued at this incident alone.

Bolton Council's executive cabinet member for environment regulatory services, Cllr Hilary Fairclough, said: "The increased enforcement activity and spot checks across the weekend demonstrate our zero-tolerance approach for any businesses disregarding the restrictions.

"A Bolton business was also fined following a second breach and issued a second fixed penalty notice for flouting the restrictions currently put in place by the Government.

"Residents in Bolton should be aware that enforcement action in the form of the fines as issued this weekend is being taken.

"It is still against the law to meet people you do not live with in homes or gardens, inside or outside of the borough, unless they are in your support or child care bubble.

"Bolton Council will continue to work closely with GMP so residents and businesses face the consequences of their actions for ignoring the rules.

"If you live or have a business in Bolton and are unsure what you can and cannot do, it is important that you read the guidance on Bolton Council's website."