Liverpool's historic St George's Hall transformed for Batman movie

Parts of Liverpool have been transformed into Gotham City as filming for the backdrop of the new Batman movie continues.

The schedule for the film - The Batman - was halted because of the coronavirus pandemic but photographs captured over the weekend show production has since resumed.

There is suggestion funeral scenes have been filmed at St George's Hall as props appeared to show floral tributes covering the stairs of the hall as well as a framed picture.

An American flag and police cars could also be spotted.

Floral tributes and a framed picture appeared on the stairs of St George's Hall in Liverpool. Credit: Liverpool Echo

The city is expected to play a massive role in the big Hollywood blockbuster as the crew shoot the remaining 75% of the film.The film considered a reboot of the Batman franchise, stars Robert Pattinson in his first outing as the new Batman after Ben Affleck handed over the keys to the Batmobile.Due to the impact of Covid-19, the film now has a release date of 2022, with two sequels already planned.

Trailers for the new movie have already been released.