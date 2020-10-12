Police appeal for information on six month anniversary of Liverpool man's murder

Police in Merseyside are appealing for information on the six month anniversary of the murder of Kyle Whitley.

The 18-year-old was fatally stabbed in Vincent Road, Litherland, on the afternoon of Monday 13th April this year.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance but later died.

To date, five people have been arrested in connection with Kyle’s murder and remain under investigation.

Detectives are now keen to hear from anyone who was in the area of Vincent Road, between 2pm and 3pm on April 13th who haven’t already come forward, and anyone who may have captured something on CCTV or dash-cam camera.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Baker said: “This was horrific assault carried out in broad daylight and which led to the untimely death of an 18 year-old man.

Our investigation into the murder remains ongoing and we remain committed to finding the person responsible for Kyle’s death. Detective Chief Inspector Mark Baker, Merseyside Police

“It has obviously been a distressing six months for Kyle’s family as they try to come to terms with what happened and I would ask anyone who has any information which could help get them the answers they are looking for to come forward and speak to us.”

Can you help?