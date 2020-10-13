Families across the North West turn to pawnbrokers due to financial hardship
Video report by Anna Youssef
Covid 19 hasn't just affected people's health, it's affected their finances and hit those with existing money problems the hardest
Pawnbrokers were one of the few businesses allowed to stay open during lockdown - that's because the government classified them as an essential service.
So with the end of the government's furlough scheme this month and rising unemployment - could more of us be turning to them for fast cash?