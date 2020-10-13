Macclesfield Town to relaunch as club bought by local businessman

Macclesfield Town have been bought by local businessman Robert Smethurst.

Robbie Savage, the former Leicester, Birmingham, Blackburn and Wales midfielder turned broadcaster, is an associate of Smethurst and will be involved on the board.

The Silkmen were wound up in the High Court and expelled from the National League last month, following unpaid debts of more than £500,000.

This is an extremely exciting opportunity to rebuild a historic football club for Macclesfield and the surrounding areas and I want to ensure that we bring the footballing heartbeat back to the local community. Robert Smethurst

Robert Smethurst, said: "My vision over the months and years is to rebuild the club, pitch and stadium facilities and to re-invest the income generated from that back into creating a first team and into a club overall.

"I am passionate about building a secure business model and strong commercial foundation so the past issues the club has experienced will not happen again."

Smethurst added that Danny Whitaker will remain as manager of the new club Macclesfield FC, who aim to compete in the North West Counties Football League next season.

Robbie Savage will be involved on the board as Head of Football Credit: PA

The club's new executive board will also include founder of PRO Football Academy Carlos Roca, former Macclesfield vice chairman Andy Scott, ex Silkmen Supporters Trust chairman Jon Smart and Lindsay Brown - an experienced commercial operations manager.

On his involvement as head of football, Robbie Savage said: "I was devastated to see what happened here at Macclesfield, a club steeped in history and worth more than any value in money to locals.

I am privileged to be asked to take up a role and I was genuinely surprised to get the call. Robbie Savage, Head of Football

"I am privileged to be asked to take up a role and I was genuinely surprised to get the call. I live within a stones throw from the ground and have integral links with the club as a local grassroots coach and father who brings his kids here to spectate."