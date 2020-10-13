Man accused of murdering doctor and her daughter from Lancashire to stand trial

A trial date has been set for a man charged with the murders of a doctor and her teenage daughter.

Shabaz Khan, 51, appeared at Preston Crown Court by videolink on Tuesday charged with the murders of Saman Mir Sacharvi, 49, and 14-year-old Vian Mangrio.

The mother and daughter were found dead in their smoke and fire-damaged house in Reedley, near Burnley, on October 1.

Khan, from Ribble Avenue, Burnley, is also charged with a single count of arson being reckless as to whether life is endangered.

The defendant, appearing from HMP Preston, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and that he could hear proceedings.

No pleas were entered to the charges.

Honorary Recorder of Preston Judge Robert Altham listed a trial, estimated to last up to four weeks, for June 1 next year.

A plea and trial preparation hearing was set for December 21.

Dr Sacharvi, a junior doctor with Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust, was found to have been assaulted and died from pressure to her neck.

Post-mortem investigations are continuing on her daughter, so a cause of death has not been established, but police said the youngster was badly burned.

Following their deaths, their family said in a statement: