Boy suffers life-changing injuries in Lancashire attack
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a teenage boy suffered life-changing injuries in an unprovoked attack at a newsagents in Leyland.
The incident happened at 4pm on October 10 when the victim was buying sweets at the newsagents on Wigan Road.
Police say the man was approached by a man who he did not know and was punched in the mouth.
The attack left the boy with a fractured jaw and he has also lost several teeth.
The attacker, who is described as being in his early 20's, then left the newsagents walking across the road towards a Tesco.
No arrests have been made.
PC Emily Stanworth, of Chorley and South Ribble Police, said: “This was a cowardly, unprovoked attack which has left a teenage boy with life-changing injuries.
"We need to speak to the man in the CCTV image and I would encourage anybody who knows who he is to contact police.
I would also appeal directly to the man himself to make contact with us if he sees this appeal.”
Can you help?
Anyone with information is asked to email or call police on 101, quoting log 1001 of October 10th, 2020. Alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.