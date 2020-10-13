Boy suffers life-changing injuries in Lancashire attack

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a teenage boy suffered life-changing injuries in an unprovoked attack at a newsagents in Leyland.

The incident happened at 4pm on October 10 when the victim was buying sweets at the newsagents on Wigan Road.

Police say the man was approached by a man who he did not know and was punched in the mouth.

The attack left the boy with a fractured jaw and he has also lost several teeth.

The attacker, who is described as being in his early 20's, then left the newsagents walking across the road towards a Tesco.

No arrests have been made.

PC Emily Stanworth, of Chorley and South Ribble Police, said: “This was a cowardly, unprovoked attack which has left a teenage boy with life-changing injuries.

"We need to speak to the man in the CCTV image and I would encourage anybody who knows who he is to contact police.

I would also appeal directly to the man himself to make contact with us if he sees this appeal.”

Can you help?