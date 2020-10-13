There's a warning it's 'highly likely' all or at least parts of Lancashire will be placed into tougher lockdown measures soon.

Lancashire County Council said it won a 'last-minute reprieve' avoiding the toughest restrictions to be placed in the second tier of Boris Johnson's new system.

The county has been placed in Tier 2 which means pub, gym and casinos can stay open, however, indoor socialising is banned. Residents can meet others outdoors but the Rule of Six applies.

The stark truth is that Lancashire has some of the highest infection rates in the country and it is highly likely that more restrictions are on their way. Our job is to make sure that we get the best possible package of support for Lancashire people and, as our talks with government continue, we will fight for that on your behalf. Geoff Driver CBE, leader of Lancashire County Council

The new system in England will see areas put into different categories labelled as medium, high or very high risk.

Pubs and bars across Merseyside will close unless they serve food and alcohol as part of a sit-down meal, as the Liverpool city region moves into the "very high" alert level.

The new rules will be debated and voted on by MPs later this afternoon before coming into force on Wednesday.