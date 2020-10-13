Warrington's Tim Parry Johnathan Ball Peace Foundation secures support grant

A grant to help improve the services which support victims of terrorism has been awarded to a support centre in Warrington.

The Tim Parry Johnathan Ball Peace Foundation was set up following the deaths of Tim Parry who was 12, and Johnathan Ball who was three, after they were killed during an IRA explosion in Warrington on March 20 1993.

Tim Parry and Johnathan Ball were killed in March 1993 following an IRA bomb in Warrington. Credit: Tim Parry Johnathan Ball Peace Foundation

Tim's parents, Colin and Wendy, set up their own charity in 1995 to work for peace, and the centre was established in 2000.

Part of its work is to provide a free national support service for victims of terrorism in the UK, including trauma-informed health and wellbeing services.

In August, the Shadow secretary of state for Northern Ireland Louise Haigh, urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to support the centre over fears the service would need to stop due to funding.

When asked about the future of the centre at PMQs earlier in March, Mr Johnson said: "I certainly commend the work of all those who are working on the Warrington Peace Centre and we will do everything we can to ensure the funding continues."

Tim Parry's parents, Wendy and Colin Parry OBE Credit: PA

The Peace Foundation will receive £125,000 to provide advice and support to those who have been affected by terrorist attacks which is part of a £500,000 Home Office grant announced by the Home Secretary Priti Patel in March.

Nick Taylor, Chief Executive, The Peace Foundation said: “Over two decades we have developed a unique peer-to-peer approach to help people share their experiences, receive specialist advice, and improve health and wellbeing.

This Home Office funding is welcome and helps secure the Peace Foundation service and, along with the other victim support partner organisations, will strengthen the support available for those people affected by terrorism. Nick Taylor, Chief Executive, The Peace Foundation

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “I am determined to make sure that victims of terrorism receive the support they deserve, as soon as they need it.