A coroner has ruled that neglect contributed to the death of a baby boy whose mother was forced to wait more than 50 hours after her waters broke to be taken onto a delivery unit.

Sparsh Deshmukh was born unresponsive at St Mary's Hospital in Manchester.

An inquest's heard how a shortage of midwives and a catalogue of serious errors all led to the "catastrophic" outcome.

15 month old Trushna should have a big brother by her side Credit: Family video

St Mary's Hospital said following a detailed investigation, the Trust has made a number of changes to ensure the continued improvement in the care and safety of all our mothers and babies.

They've apologised sincerely to Sparsh's family adding the 'care provided fell well below our usual standards."