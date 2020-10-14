"Large crowd" dispersed from Liverpool city centre hours before new restrictions

A "large crown" had to be dispersed from Liverpool city centre after pubs and bars closed last night, just hours before the City Region was placed on the highest level Covid restrictions.

Footage posted on social media showed dozens of people dancing in the Concert Square area - one of the city's busiest nightlife spots.

Merseyside Police said officers were deployed to the area immediately and a large crowd was "dispersed quickly and safely."

All businesses in the area were closed and the incident stood down.

Chief Superintendent Peter Costello said:

While we understand how the new rules which are due to be implemented are frustrating for some, we would continue to advise everyone to abide by them – including keeping social distancing – for the safety of everyone. Chief Superintendent Paul Costello

Under the new government classification the area is on Tier 3, the most serious level.

Pubs and bars that don't sell food, leisure centres and gyms must all close under the new rules.

It's feared Greater Manchester and Lancashire will soon be put in the same tier.