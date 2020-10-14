Scots told not to travel to Blackpool as 180 Covid cases linked to recent trips

At least 180 people in Scotland who tested positive for Covid-19 in the last month have reported a recent trip to Blackpool.

The First Minister of Scotland said that a separate incident management team had been set up to deal with those who have travelled between the town and Scotland.

At a press conference, she said: "I need to advise you that trips to Blackpool are now associated with a large and growing number of Covid cases in Scotland.

"Blackpool is being mentioned in Test and Protect conversations far more than any other location outside of Scotland."

The First Minister added: "If you were thinking about going to Blackpool and haven't booked yet then please do not go this year."

According to the First Minister, 342 people who were contacted by Test and Protect in the last week after having contracted coronavirus reported travel outside of Scotland, 252 to somewhere else in the UK and 94 had been to Blackpool.

Ms Sturgeon warned Celtic and Rangers fans should not travel to the Lancashire town to watch the Old Firm match in pubs on Saturday.

"I want to be very clear about this, do not travel to Blackpool this weekend to watch the Old Firm match in a pub.

"If you do that, you will be putting yourselves and you will be putting other people at risk."