A 14-year-old girl "with a heart of gold" was knocked down and killed after she was hit by a car that was "racing in convoy" with another vehicle, an inquest has heard.Courtney Ellis was fatally injured in the crash, which happened after she had been in a park with a friend and her sister last month.Two teenagers, aged 18 and 19, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after the crash in St Helens.

Courtney's cause of death was today given as multiple injuries. Credit: Echo Syndication

Both remain under investigation but have since been released from custody.Today, at the opening of Courtney's inquest, it was revealed how witnesses saw two cars travelling in convoy, which appeared to be racing.The inquest heard how a file has now been sent by detectives to the Crown Prosecution Service to see whether they will be charged.Courtney's cause of death was today given as multiple injuries.Coroner's officer Albert Howard-Murphy told the inquest:

Two vehicles were sighted by the witnesses travelling at speed and potentially racing with each other, on Stanley Bank Way, towards Blackbrook Road. As Courtney Ellis entered the carriageway, she was struck by one of the vehicles, at its front near side, and was thrown a considerable distance down the road, and sustained fatal injures. Coroner's officer Albert Howard-Murphy

She continued: "They were in multiple locations, consistent with a road traffic collision."She was given CPR at the scene before being transferred by ambulance, to Whiston Hospital."

Courtney, from Haydock, sadly died a short time later.Police investigators say the weather was dry, visibility was good, and there were no parked cars obstructing any view on the 30mph road.CCTV footage obtained by police corroborated suggestions cars were seen racing, Mr Murphy said.The coroner's officer said Courtney had been in the park and then climbed over a wall with her sister and friend.She ran across Blackbrook Road "without warning", Mr Murphy added.Last month, the teenager's devastated dad Colin paid tribute to his "princess" and described her as a "beautiful little girl" who could make anyone laugh."He said:

Courtney Ellis, my beautiful princess. You gained your angel wings way too soon and I still can’t believe daddy’s princess is no longer with us. You were a beautiful little girl who always had a smile on her face and would do anything for anyone. You had a heart of gold and cared so much about your family and friends and would put everyone else first. Courtney's dad Colin