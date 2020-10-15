Meet the inspirational people behind Merseyside's Wirral Wings

Video report by Andy Bonner

An inspirational group of people on Merseyside have come together after the shared experience of losing a child. Wirral Wings was set up nearly a year ago to transform wedding dresses into gowns for babies "born asleep".

Now they're crocheting other items and providing support to help parents who have lost children of all ages.

Further information to get involved with Wirral Wings can be found here.(Filmed before Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions came into enforcement in Liverpool City Region)