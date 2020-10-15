A woman who placed a lit barbeque beneath a bed as a man slept has been jailed.At Manchester Crown Court, Crown Square today Thursday 15 October 2020 Lisa Walmsley, 51, of Radnormere Drive, Cheadle Hulme, Stockport was sentenced to five years and four months in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of attempted murder.At around 12.40am on Thursday 2 January 2019 emergency services were called to Radnormere Drive after a 19-year-old man awoke to find smoke emanating from a lit disposable barbeque beneath his bed.The man managed to raise the alarm and thankfully no one was injured during the incident.Lisa Walmsley was arrested in a car nearby a short time later on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder – that of the 19-year-old man and a second man aged 21 who also resided at the property.Detective Constable Laura Burgess of GMP’s Stockport Division said:

I would like to pay tribute to the victims’ immense bravery throughout the court process. Since that awful day, these two you men have shown immeasurable strength, not only in trying to process what they have been through, but also in helping see justice done. Their lives have been changed forever by this. Detective Constable Laura Burgess

He continued: “We wish them well and hope that this result offers a small piece of comfort as they move forward from today.”