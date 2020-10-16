Bolton Film Festival recognised by BAFTA

A film festival in Greater Manchester has gained accreditation by BAFTA which could see it eligbile for one of the film industry's most sought after golden awards.

Bolton International Film Festival has gained accreditation to the BAFTA Qualifying Festivals List for the British Short Film award.

If a short film is screened or accepted into two or more Section B qualifying festivals, it may be eligible for a BAFTA.

This year's festival will screen over 200 inspirational films with competitive awards across 20 disciplines.

This year's festival will be held online and will screen over 200 short-films. Credit: Bolton International Film Festival

Our message to aspiring talent is ‘to throw that dice, go out and chase your dream’. Adrian Barber, Bolton Film Festival director

The festival is usually held at the Light Cinema in Market Place but, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the festival will be held online.

Headline guests include Bolton born actress Ruth Madeley, documentary director Paddy Wivell of the channel 4 documentary series Prison, and local screenwriters The Clarkson Twins who will share their insights to their writing process on their new series The Haunting of Bly Manor which premieres on Netflix on October 9th.

Bolton's film festival has previously been recognised for a 'Top 12 UK Indie Festival' award and has consistently been voted for a Top 100 reviewed festival from over 8000+ film festivals worldwide.

Patron of the festival, actor Maxine Peak said: “Bolton Film Festival gives film-makers and actors in the area an opportunity to celebrate the talent in and around the town, to share their work to a wider audience and to meet industry experts and other film-makers from across the North West and across the UK. Manchester offers so much, but it's fantastic that Bolton now has an annual film event of its own."

Bolton Film Festival gives film-makers and actors in the area an opportunity to celebrate the talent in and around the town. Bolton International Film Festival patron, Maxine Peake

Adrian Barber the festival director spoke about the BAFTA announcement: “It’s an incredible honor to be recognized by BAFTA for the work the film festival is delivering. It’s great news for the film-makers and for the audiences in the North West to have access to an accredited festival on their doorstep. We’re proud to bring the best films from around the world to Bolton and the North West."

The festival will run from October 16 until October 25 and will screen over 200 short films across the 10 days.

More information on the festival's programme and tickets can be found here.