Keir Starmer says Andy Burnham 'is quite right to stick up for his community’

Video report by Hannah Miller

The leader of the Labour Party Sir Keir Starmer has told ITV Granada Reports, the Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham 'is quite right to stick up for his community’ as the prime minister confirmed an agreement on restrictions has not yet been reached with local leaders.

It comes as Boris Johnson said the Covid situation in Greater Manchester is "grave and worsens each day" and stressed he will intervene if an agreement is not reached on Tier 3 restrictions.

Mr Burnham said the leaders of Greater Manchester are "fighting back" against restrictions they say are "flawed and unfair".

The labour leader has called for a temporary lockdown in a bid to halt an emerging second Covid wave.

Sir Keir Starmer is calling for a short two to three week period of a "circuit break" which could see the closing of non-essential offices, limiting household mixing to one household, and closing all pubs, bars and restaurants. Schools, however, could remain open.

Asked whether Andy Burnham was showing greater leadership than the Labour leader himself, Keir Starmer said Andy was doing 'an excellent job' by 'sticking up for his community in Greater Manchester.'