Lancashire to enter England's Tier 3 lockdown system with pub and bar closures

Lancashire will become the second part of England to enter Tier 3 of England's lockdown system.

Towns such as Blackpool, Preston, Blackburn and Fleetwood will join the Liverpool City Region in the highest level of coronavirus restrictions.

Under Tier 3 restrictions, pubs and bars must close and only restaurants can continue to operate if they serve substantial meals like a main lunchtime or evening meal.

Alcohol can only be served as part of a meal.

Soft play centres, amusement arcades, bingos, bookies, casinos, and car boot sales will also be ordered to close.

Unlike the Liverpool City Region, gyms and leisure centres will remain open.

People are not permitted to meet with anybody outside their household or support bubble indoors or outdoors, whether at home or in a public space and wedding receptions are cancelled.

Those living in Tier 3 areas should not travel or stay overnight in another part of the UK, other than for things like work, education, youth services or caring responsibilities.

However, the Rule of Six applies in open spaces.

ITV Granada's Political Correspondent, Hannah Miller understands al £30 million financial package has been agreed and Lancashire will get local control of Test and Trace.

More to follow...