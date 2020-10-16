Manx Wildlife Park raises £10,000 for conservation through voluntary donations

A wildlife park in the Isle of Man has raised over £10,000 for its conservation fund this year through voluntary donations.

Curraghs Wildlife Park was one of the first of its kind to reopen in the British Isles after lockdown ended in the Island.

The money will boost conservation in the Isle of Man, protecting some of the animals in the wild.

This will support animals in the wild such as gibbons, penguins, red pandas and lemurs in the wild.

All four species have recorded births in the park over the last year as part of British and European accredited breeding programmes.

These include ten penguins, three lemurs, two red pandas, one silvery gibbon and one squirrel monkey.

Species across the world are being lost at an alarming rate and the projects we support locally and further afield make a real difference. Just by visiting the park or joining as members, and not opting out of the donation, people are helping valuable conservation efforts. Kathleen Graham, Manager of Curraghs Wildlife Park

Around the world, zoos are the third largest funder of conservation efforts in the wild, but many are suffering the impact of the pandemic.

To raise this amount is a remarkable achievement in such a challenging year – especially as so many zoos in the UK continue to struggle. I’m confident the funds will give a much needed boost to the projects it supports. Geoffrey Boot MHK, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture

Curraghs Wildlife Park remains open seven days a week, but was closed for ten weeks earlier in the year due to COVID-19 restrictions in the island.