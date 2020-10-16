Rolls-Royce aero engine workers in Lancashire vote to strike over jobs

Workers at a Rolls-Royce aero engine factory have voted to go on strike in a dispute over jobs.

Members of Unite based at Barnoldswick in Lancashire overwhelmingly backed industrial action in protest at plans to move work to Singapore.

Unite regional officer Ross Quinn said: "The Rolls-Royce workers at Barnoldswick have given a resounding yes vote in favour of industrial action, as they are not prepared to see their jobs offshored.

If they fail to take this opportunity to promote industrial harmony than the membership will be left with no alternative but to take action. Unite regional officer, Ross Quinn

"The entire town is firmly behind them, Barnoldswick was the birthplace of the jet engine, Rolls-Royce has been the principal employer for nearly 70 years and they are not prepared to let that disappear without a fight.

"Following Unite's clear mandate for industrial action we are now giving Rolls-Royce the chance to reflect and return to the negotiating table to provide firm commitments to preserve highly skilled work at Barnoldswick."