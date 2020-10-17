Football: Round up of North West action

Ipswich stayed top of Sky Bet League One as Gwion Edwards' third goal in two matches set them on their way to a 2-0 win over Accrington at Portman Road.

Hull moved up to second with a comfortable 3-0 victory at Rochdale.

Charlton claimed a first home win of the season against Wigan thanks to Jake Forster-Caskey's free-kick from distance which went in off the right-hand post, while Shrewsbury left it late to secure a first win of the campaign as Leon Clarke headed in at the far post in the first minute of stoppage time to sink AFC Wimbledon.

Cameron Jerome scored his first goal in English football since 2018 as MK Dons ended their winless league start with a 2-0 victory over Gillingham.

Blackpool's poor start to the season continued with a 1-1 draw at Crewe, Mikael Mandron volleying in the opening goal for Crewe from Charlie Kirk's floated cross after 54 minutes before Grant Ward levelled for the Seasiders with a thumping drive from the edge of the area in the 71st minute.

Fleetwood's clash with Lincoln ended goalless.

League Two

Cambridge moved to the Sky Bet League Two summit by thrashing struggling Scunthorpe 5-0.

Morecambe missed the chance to stay top of the table after being hammered 4-0 at Crawley.

It was a first loss of the season for Salford, who sacked manager Graham Alexander this week.

Zak Dearnley struck deep into added time to give Oldham a 2-1 win at Bolton.

Ben Garrity opened the scoring for Oldham after 28 minutes, tapping in at the far post, but their lead lasted just four minutes as Nathan Delfouneso levelled the scores with Wanderers' first home goal of the season.

Jake Young scored his first senior goal to maintain Forest Green's unbeaten start with a 1-0 win over Stevenage and Jack Muldoon's superb strike gave Harrogate a 1-0 win over fellow League Two newboys Barrow.

Championship

Chris Hughton marked his first game in charge of Nottingham Forest with a late 1-0 win at Blackburn in the Sky Bet Championship.

Hughton, who replaced Sabri Lamouchi after Forest's four-game losing start to the season, will have been extremely encouraged by the performance of his new charges at Ewood Park.

The visitors looked solid and took hold of proceedings as the game wore on, with Thomas Kaminski saving well from Lyle Taylor and Sammy Ameobi, who also struck a post.