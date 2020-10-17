Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson loses brother to Covid

The Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson has said his brother has died after being admitted to intensive care with Covid-19.

On Friday evening, Mr Anderson urged people to follow the rules to prevent the spread of the virus as he revealed his eldest brother was in a "very serious condition" in hospital in the city.

His tweet also highlighted a video shared by the Liverpool City Council Twitter account that featured Dr Richard Wenstone making a plea for people to follow coronavirus rules to ease pressure on the NHS.

Mr Anderson wrote: "Please watch the video, follow the rules & understand why we all need to fight the enemy #Covid."

The tragedy comes just five weeks after Mayor Anderson lost his otherbrother, Henry, to cancer.