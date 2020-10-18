Black Voices In Conversation - Diane Modahl

Black Voices In Conversation is a new series of interviews by ITV News to mark Black History Month 2020.

We've spoken to groundbreaking individuals from the black community to learn about their life experiences and to hear their vision for the future.

In this episode, Diane Modahl MBE, who won 800m gold in the Commonwealth Games in 1990, speaks to Jahmal Williams-Thomas about her life and career.

Diane grew up on an estate in Longsight, the youngest of seven children, in a 'beautiful family, full of Jamaican culture and love".

At the peak of her career, a flawed laboratory process led to her failing a drugs test and she was wrongly banned from competition.

Diane tells Jahmal about the racism she encountered as she successfully battled to clear her name.

Since retiring from competitive sport, Diane set up the Diane Modahl Sports Foundation, a registered charity which works with young people from disadvantaged areas across the North West, enabling them to make the most of themselves in sport, school and life.