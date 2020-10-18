Growing number of nurses quit profession
The COVID-19 crisis has brought the dedication, skill and expertise of the nursing profession into sharp focus like never before.
Now record numbers have applied to become nurses inspired by their pandemic heroes as well as the jobs downturn caused by the coronavirus.
But with a national shortage of nurses and many considering leaving the profession because of pay and working conditions- is enough being done to care for our carers?
This report from Anna Youssef