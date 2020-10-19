Everton keeper Pickford not facing punishment for tackle on Virgil van Dijk

Everton keeper Jordan Pickford will face no further action over the challenge which left Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk facing knee surgery.

The PA news agency understands the England international will escape punishment as the incident during Saturday's 2-2 derby draw at Goodison Park was seen by the match officials.

Liverpool have confirmed that Van Dijk suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage in a collision with Pickford, with VAR official David Coote advising referee Michael Oliver that the Holland defender had been offside in the build-up.

Under the Football Association's disciplinary rules, retrospective action can be taken if an incident was either not seen at the time or when it was reviewed by VAR.

Van Dijk is expected to be sidelined for several months as a result of surgery, although he is yet to be ruled out for the remainder of the season.