Inside the new £53 million secure Merseyside hospital

Video report by Andy Bonner

A new secure hospital for patients with severe mental illnesses and learning disabilities will open in Merseyside next month.

Rowan View has been built alongside Ashworth Hospital in Maghull and doctors there will use modern techniques to try and help people who have been imprisoned or admitted under the Mental Health Act.

The hospital has cost £53 million and its hoped that the state of the art facility will help speed up recovery time for patients there.

The site has also managed to be finished on time, despite the lockdown and on-going restrictions in Merseyside.