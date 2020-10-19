The Duke of Cambridge has held a video call with business owners in Liverpool to discuss the challenges they face because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Liverpool City Region is one of only two areas in England under the harshest Tier 3 restrictions.

Pubs and bars are closed in Liverpool unless they can serve meals, and household are banned from mixing indoors and outdoors.

William spoke to the DJ Yousef, who runs Circus Events, Circus Recordings and the city's The Circus nightclub, on Monday.

The second in line to throne was also joined on the chat by Natalie Haywood, an entrepreneur who runs the wedding, events and restaurant venues Leaf, Oh Me Oh My and One Fine Day.

Kensington Palace said the trio discussed the impact the Covid-19 outbreak was having on the hospitality industry.

Ms Haywood, who has temporarily closed her Leaf on Bold Street venue to protect the business and secure staff wages, has previously told how the pandemic had devastating ramifications on the sector.

I think it's impossible to overstate how difficult it has been during this whole period, but also how hard it is in the current climate, whether you're closed and trying to survive on the support during closure or whether you're open and trading with restrictions that are essentially strangling us. Natalie Haywood

She urged hospitality business owners to apply for the Liverpool City Region Hospitality and Leisure Support Grant in a bid to save hundreds of businesses and thousands of jobs.