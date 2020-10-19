The family of a man who went missing after leaving hospital have begged the public for their help in finding him.

Zbigniew Strzelczyk walked out of the Royal Blackburn Hospital in Lancashire at about 8.25am on Friday October 16th.

He was seen in the Bull Hill area of Darwen at about 4pm the same day.

There have been no sightings of him since then.

Credit: Lancashire Police

Police have asked people to check sheds, garages and outhouses in the area for signs of the 59 year old, and are also been asked to look at their CCTV or dashcam footage.

Mr Strzelczyk’s wife, Grazyna Strzelczyk, said: “Zbigniew is an adored husband and father and our hearts are breaking not knowing where he is."

“He walked out of hospital on Friday and we know he was seen in Darwen later that day, but we have no idea where he may have gone after that."

We can’t put into words how worried we are about him. We are desperate for any information at all that can help us find him. “And to our beloved Zbigniew – please let us know where you are. Please come home safely. Proszę daj nam znać gdzie jesteś i szczęśliwie wróć do domu. Grazyna Strzelczyk

Mr Strzelczyk, who is from Clitheroe, is of slim to medium build with a bruise beneath one of his eyes. He speaks Polish and some English, and is likely to be confused and may not know where he is.

Police say they are extremely concerned for his welfare.