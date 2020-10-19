Woman removed from theme park ride because of disability helping train staff

Video report by Sarah Rogers

A young woman from Stockport is making organisations take a whole new approach to disability training for staff.

Hannah Cheetham who was left in tears by theme park staff at Alton Towers after being removed from a ride.

Hannah has cerebral palsy and was told that she couldn't go on a ride because of her disability with a member of staff shouting "she can't walk" during the incident.

Hannah said that staff at the theme park treated her like she was invisible and that she had been on the rides before.

Alton Towers has apologised and have asked Hannah and Becky to come and help them with training their staff.

The sisters have thousands of followers on Tik Tok where they try to break the stigma around disability.