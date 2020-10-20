Dentists warn of looming dental and mouth cancer crisis after months of lockdown measures
There are warnings of a looming crisis in our region caused by millions of missed dental appointments.
With many people finding it much harder to get a regular check up, oral cancers are being missed or diagnosed late.
Rates of the disease were already rising before the pandemic. Now they're going up even faster.
But, as our reporter Anna Youssef explains, there is some help - and hope - out there.
There are some images in this report you may find hard to watch.