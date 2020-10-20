A continued rise in drug-related crime is the “biggest threat” to safety in the Isle of Man as offences have continued to rise over the last year.

That’s according to the Chief Constable's Annual Report showing a 6.8% rise in drug offences.

Over the last 12 months, the majority of additional offences have been connected to the trade in class A drugs, which has also led to a rise in violent crime.

The majority of class A drug offences have been associated with Liverpool.

As a community we suffer significantly less crime and fewer serious crimes than any other force area in the UK, Jersey and Guernsey. However, the harm caused by sophisticated drug-related crime is a threat to us all. Excellent work has been carried out by officers to combat drugs trafficking and several large seizures were made during the year. Our efforts in this area will be relentless. Gary Roberts, Isle of Man Constabulary Chief Constable

There has been an overall increase of 4.9% recorded crime on the island.

However, the Isle of Man continues to be the safest place to live in the British Isles.

The report shows a fall in offences of criminal damage and burglary, a decrease in the number of domestic violence offences and a year-on-year reduction in road collisions.

The Constabulary must constantly adapt to fulfil its over-arching aim to keep people safe, and this report sets out how it is doing so, in innovative and practical ways. Our commitment to a restorative approach to young people involved in crime demonstrates a forward-thinking, positive ethos which I am confident the force will champion into the future. Graham Cregeen MHK, Minister for Home Affairs

The annual report covers the period up to 31st March 2020, therefore not reflecting the time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can read the full report here.