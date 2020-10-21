The Health Secretary has suggested he is willing to talk to MPs about the possibility of gyms reopening in one of the areas of England with the harshest coronavirus restrictions.

Fitness facilities have been closed in the Liverpool City Region since the area went into Tier 3 last week, however they have been allowed to remain open in Lancashire, which has also since entered the "very high" classification.

Gyms have also not been mentioned by Government as being one of the things that will have to close in Greater Manchester when it moves into Tier 3 on Friday.

A Labour MP from Merseyside asked Health Secretary Matt Hancock whether he would allow them to reopen again in his area.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Tuesday, Derek Twigg (Halton) said: "Given that Lancashire and now Manchester in Tier 3 will be able to keep their gyms open, can I simply ask the Secretary of State, will he either use the Government's powers or give the powers to local council leaders in Halton and Merseyside to reopen gyms in that area?"

Mr Hancock replied: "Why don't we have a conversation about it and see whether we can make any progress?"

Mr Hancock has already faced calls from Conservative backbenchers to allow the fitness facilities to reopen.

Tory Damien Moore (Southport) called on Matt Hancock on Monday to "get our gyms open", and described them as "part of the solutions, not part of the problem".

Mr Moore added: "The gyms in Lancashire are open, the gyms in Merseyside are closed. The deal that was struck for us wasn't a good deal for my constituents in Southport."