A Liverpool hospital trust is treating more people with Covid-19 now than it was the height of the first wave of the pandemic.

Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust says it currently has 398 inpatients with the virus. That compares with 390 on April 12 this year.

Dr Paul Fitzsimmons, Deputy Medical Director, said: "We are doing our very best to maintain as many of our non-COVID services as possible, however our ability to provide elective care has already been affected because we have had to redeploy staff and estate to care for patients with COVID-19."

Dr Paul Fitzsimmons