The man dubbed Greater Manchester's nightlife Tsar has begun legal action over the area's Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions, which are due to come in to force on Friday.

Sacha Lord, the Night Time Economy Adviser for Greater Manchester, has launched a judicial review of the decision, announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday

Mr Lord said: "We understand the public health need but fair financial support is crucial for those most severely affected and at risk of poverty.

"I am heartbroken that pubs and bars across Greater Manchester will now be forced to close without any evidence that this will bring transmissions down."

