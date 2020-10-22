A bride says she felt like "royalty" after she enjoyed a wedding reception on the streets of Blackpool.

Rosie Cook, 33, from Carlisle tied the knot with her Scottish boyfriend Paul last Saturday before the couple roamed the streets of Blackpool in their wedding get up, sampling the piers, going on Pleasure Beach rides and getting serenaded by residents

Credit: Lancs Live/MEN MEDIA

The newlyweds had their original wedding plans scuppered twice by coronavirus restrictions and so decided to throw caution to the wind and get married in Blackpool without the 'big do'.

Rosie told LancsLive that she enjoyed a "magical day" at the seaside.

"Obviously marrying Paul was the best part of the day but going round the beach front and having the wedding reception on the piers was amazing.

Credit: Lancs Live/MEN MEDIA

We went on the dance mats at the arcade, that was our first dance, we were lucky that the machine had our song on it. "Blackpool will always be my happy place, I'm so glad I could get married there. Rosie Cook

Blackpool mad Rosie says she loves the seaside resort and that it is her favourite place in the world. The 33-year-old even has a Blackpool Tower tattoo on her ankle.

Credit: Lancs Live/MEN MEDIA

The Cooks original plans to marry in the resort were scuppered first by the national lockdown and then by the Rule of Six restrictions.

Rosie and Paul don't have any honeymoon plans thanks to the coronavirus restrictions but Rosie is just happy to be finally married.

It was amazing, despite everything I had the best day ever. I felt like royalty. People were coming up to me and congratulating me, honking their horns, asking for pictures with us. The people of Blackpool were so kind and that kindness made it for us. Rosie Cook

Credit: Lancs Live/MEN MEDIA

When restrictions are lifted she is hoping to have a celebration with all her extended friends and family who couldn't make the ceremony.