Warrington could become the latest Tier 3 area in the North West

Discussions about Warrington becoming a Tier 3 area have been held with the Government.

Council leader Russ Bowden said the local authority had initiated talks about the alert level increasing from Tier 2 as coronavirus cases in the Cheshire borough were "not decreasing".

If Warrington is to enter Tier 3 restrictions, I will do all I can to ensure there is an acceptable level of financial support made available for our businesses and their staff. This is an absolute priority for me. We cannot ignore the stubbornly high case numbers of coronavirus in the town, with more people being admitted to hospital and, distressingly, more people being taken by the virus. Ross Bowden

He said: "I do have concerns about the impact on local businesses and jobs if Warrington goes into Tier 3, and I'm particularly worried for our hospitality sector and those whose businesses are connected to the industry.

"The discussions we have held with Government so far, however, have been honest and realistic.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock was asked about the issue in the Commons today.