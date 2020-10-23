Bolton MP Yasmin Qureshi discharged from hospital after recovering from Covid-19

The Labour MP for Bolton South East has been discharged from hospital where she was treated for pneumonia after testing positive for Covid-19.

Yasmin Qureshi was admitted to the Royal Bolton Hospital on Saturday after 10 days of feeling unwell.

The MP praised NHS staff for their "excellent care" as she announced she had been discharged.

She wrote on Twitter: "A quick message to say that, thanks to the excellent care I received at (Bolton NHS) over the last week, I have now been discharged from hospital.

"I am so grateful to the wonderful staff who looked after me and proud of the NHS.

"I am grateful for to my staff for keeping the office running in my absence and to the House of Commons Speaker (Sir Lindsay Hoyle) for allowing me to still be able to vote this week.

"I am completely overwhelmed by the kind messages I have received from everyone, they meant so much."

Ms Qureshi was one of the Greater Manchester MPs arguing against Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions being imposed on the region.