Video report by Tim Scott

The city of Chester is currently caught in a "perfect storm" according to business leaders as it is surrounded by places with strict coronavirus restrictions.

From this evening the whole of Wales will be placed into a "fire-break" lockdown, meaning that people from North Wales will be banned from crossing the border into England.

On the other side of Chester, the Liverpool City Region is currently in Tier 3 restrictions, with people being told only to leave their local area for "essential travel".

Business leaders in the historic city say that this means potential visitors to the city can't go there and spend money in hospitality and retail venues.

Chester is currently in Tier 2, meaning that businesses are eligible for funding announced by the Chancellor Rishi Sunak yesterday, but people in the city are still worried about the decrease in footfall.