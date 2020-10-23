Chester Zoo Monsoon Rainforest to reopen after fire in 2018

Chester Zoo's Monsoon Forest is reopening to the public for the first time in almost two years.

The South-East-Asian inspired rainforest closed after it was destroyed in a fire triggered by an electrical fault, in December of 2018.

The incident resulted in the death of a number of birds, fish and insects, but zookeepers managed to rescue all of the mammals, including the endangered Sumatran orangutans and Sulawesi macaques.

Sumatran orangutans were rescued from the fire by zookeepers. Credit: ITV News

A conservation fundraising page was set up in response to a deluge of offers of support, raised more than £220,000 within just one week of the fire.

The funds are being spent on the zoo’s charitable mission to prevent extinction, specifically its work to protect critically endangered species in South East Asia.

The facility will open to the public on Saturday, October 24.