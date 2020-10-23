Isle of Man air bridge to be 'suspended' following COVID outbreak in Guernsey

The Isle of Man's air bridge with Guernsey is to be 'suspended' after an outbreak of coronavirus 'in the community' in Guernsey.

Seven cases of coronavirus have been identified in Guernsey, with the first individual testing positive on Monday 19th October, despite not returning from the UK in the last two weeks.

All of the cases are either family members or work colleagues of the first case.

Chief Minister, Howard Quayle MHK, made the announcement this afternoon at the government press briefing.

The air bridge has allowed unrestricted travel between the two Crown Dependencies, forming a new relationship through tourism and sport.

There are three active cases in the Isle of Man, but these remain isolated cases meaning there has been no spread in the community.