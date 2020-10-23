Liverpool City Council has announced that it will give taxi drivers a grant of £210 each to help maintain their vehicles during the Tier 3 lockdown.

The 3886 taxi drivers in the city are facing reduced demand following the closure of the hospitality, events and tourism sector in Liverpool.

The council have said that the cost - £663,400 - will be covered through the £10 million set aside to help alleviate the impact of COVID-19 trading restrictions in the visitor economy.

Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson said: "I know how incredibly difficult this year has been for taxi drivers, with the lockdown from March and the new restrictions that have recently been placed on Liverpool City Region.

"It is particularly tough for them at the moment because – as I have been saying repeatedly over the last few weeks – the support package made available by the government is simply not good enough.

"The taxi trade is a valued part of the city’s economy, particularly as they are among the first people that visitors to our city come into contact with."

The grants have been welcomed by the union UNITE, which represents many drivers in the city.

Tommy McIntyre from the union said: "We are grateful to the support being shown to the trade by the city council.

"We are concerned that if there is no support to help the trade, we may not have a trade when we come out of this latest lockdown period.

"It is not just the financial wellbeing of our drivers that is at stake, but their mental health and the impact on their families."